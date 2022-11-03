GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.11 million.

GoPro Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,153. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

