Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $138,918.00

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $181.50 million and approximately $138,918.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.42 or 0.31451763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.