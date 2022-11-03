Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.50 million-$256.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.94 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.62 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

