Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN.A opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

