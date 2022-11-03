Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.21

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 12515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

