Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 146,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 55.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

