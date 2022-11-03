Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.87

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.65. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 729,236 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.