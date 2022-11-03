Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 4,221 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $301,041.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,252,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,644,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $331,881.55.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15.

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $211,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

