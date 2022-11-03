Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $95,298.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,312.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00307837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00123454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00740316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00586040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00233501 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

