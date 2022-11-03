Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRTS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,578,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 68.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth $2,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 81.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 488,923 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.