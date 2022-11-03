GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3695 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GSK to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,477,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
