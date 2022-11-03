Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $93,380 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

