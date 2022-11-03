H2O DAO Trading Up 1.3% This Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $66.83 million and approximately $120,636.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.24 or 0.31089152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012142 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

