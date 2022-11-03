Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.8% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.55. The stock had a trading volume of 218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.74. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

