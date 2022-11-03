Harmony Price Reaches $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Harmony has a total market cap of $260.72 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,317.04 or 0.31210802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,661,395,541 coins and its circulating supply is 12,773,352,541 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

