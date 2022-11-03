Head-To-Head Contrast: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) vs. Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.76 -$4.50 billion $0.61 101.03 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Valaris and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Valaris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

