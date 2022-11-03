Head-To-Head Review: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) versus Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 1 3 8 0 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivos Therapeutics and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 624.64%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.69% -59.58% Baxter International -16.12% 22.65% 5.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 0.94 -$20.29 million ($1.05) -0.66 Baxter International $12.78 billion 2.01 $1.28 billion ($4.72) -10.79

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Vivos Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

