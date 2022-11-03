Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $445.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

