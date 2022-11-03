Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.
Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
