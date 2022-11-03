Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

