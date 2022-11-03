Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0603 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $56.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00067922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00027071 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007036 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05943011 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $53,412,937.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

