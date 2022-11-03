HedgeTrade 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,069.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $48.25 million and $11,069.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.90 or 0.31119191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012154 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.