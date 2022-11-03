Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.