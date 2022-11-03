HI (HI) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $124.32 million and $586,731.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.49 or 0.99998915 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007903 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00043758 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04529291 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $572,507.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

