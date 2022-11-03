HI Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. HI has a market cap of $125.46 million and $642,217.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007964 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00041372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04529291 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $572,507.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.