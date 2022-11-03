HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Critical Analysis

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 4.31 -$326.15 million ($1.11) -44.90

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne -6.65% -3.69% -2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 1 2 6 0 2.56

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

