Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $13.24 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $160.09 million and $10.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $13.24 or 0.00065540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00250030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00086650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.