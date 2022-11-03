Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

