Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,361,000 after purchasing an additional 710,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

OGN opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

