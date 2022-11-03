Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.