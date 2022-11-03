Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 792 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.