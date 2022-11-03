Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 276,113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 51.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 380,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,233 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.