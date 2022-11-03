Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $794,000 Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.