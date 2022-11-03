Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

