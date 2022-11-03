Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

