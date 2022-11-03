Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $312.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $321.43.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

