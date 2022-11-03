Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

