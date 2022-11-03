Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,409,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

