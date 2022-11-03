Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Up 6.8 %

TWNK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 74,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 201,237 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.