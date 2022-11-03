Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 2,788,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,617. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $9,485,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $8,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.