H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

