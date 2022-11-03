HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 680 ($7.86) to GBX 700 ($8.09) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.82) to GBX 624 ($7.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.32) to GBX 780 ($9.02) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 585 ($6.76) to GBX 500 ($5.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.82) to GBX 585 ($6.76) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 3,008,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.