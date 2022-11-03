Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 8.00.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance

Shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) stock opened at 0.45 on Thursday.

About Hua Medicine (Shanghai)

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treatment of T2D.

