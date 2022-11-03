HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.33.

HubSpot Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $263.58 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

