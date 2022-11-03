HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $435.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $18.52 on Thursday, hitting $282.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,969. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.60. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.