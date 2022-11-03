Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.77.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.92. 1,807,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$530.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

