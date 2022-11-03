Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($68.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €46.64 ($46.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

