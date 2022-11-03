Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ETR BOSS traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €46.64 ($46.64). 399,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.05. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($59.98).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

