Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 1,834,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,849,508. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

