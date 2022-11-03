Humankind Investments LLC Buys 13,890 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.1 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.