Humankind Investments LLC Has $295,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.37. 48,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

